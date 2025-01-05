Ukraine launches new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, mixed reports surface on outcome

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, claimed on Jan. 5.

Reports by Russian pro-war Telegram channels have echoed the statement, saying that a new Kyiv offensive is underway. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops repelled two offensives conducted by Ukrainian assault groups in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 5.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify these claims at the time of publication.

The reports come as Moscow has been ramping up its efforts to push Ukraine out of the embattled Kursk Oblast as Kyiv continues to hold on to a small piece of Russian territory in the hopes of gaining leverage in possible future negotiations.

Roman Alyokhin, a Russian pro-war blogger and a former advisor to Kursk Oblast's governor, claimed that Kyiv launched an attack northeast of Sudzha toward the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye, using armored vehicles and demining equipment.

According to him, the Ukrainian army also "intensified its actions" in other areas of Kursk Oblast.

Kovalenko said that Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, which "came as a surprise to them."

"Kursk Oblast, good news! Russia is getting what it deserves," Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military has not publicly reported any new operations in Kursk Oblast.

Acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Jan. 5 that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov had arrived in Kursk.

It was not immediately clear whether this visit was related to the ongoing activity in the region.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast in early August, achieving initial tactical success.

In recent months, Ukraine has been on the back foot as Russia reportedly recaptured half of the lost territory and deployed reinforcements, including North Korean troops.

The White House said on Dec. 27 that North Korean soldiers suffered over 1,000 casualties in Kursk Oblast over the past week alone as they carried out "human wave" assaults with little effect.