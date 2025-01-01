'One of Moscow's biggest defeats' — Zelensky on stopping Russian gas transit via Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine is "one of Moscow's biggest defeats," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 1 on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine terminated Russian natural gas transit through its territory on Jan. 1. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that it would not extend the agreement when it expires at the end of 2024 because it did not want to finance Russia's war.

"When Putin was handed power in Russia over 25 years ago, the annual gas pumping through Ukraine to Europe stood at over 130 billion cubic meters. Today, the transit of Russian gas is 0. This is one of Moscow's biggest defeats," Zelensky said.

"Turning energy into a weapon and cynical energy blackmail of partners is what deprived Russia of its most attractive and geographically accessible market."

According to Zelensky, most European countries "have adapted" to the termination of Russian gas transit. Zelensky added that the allies' common task now is to support Moldova, dependent on Russian supplies, in its energy transformation.

Zelensky said he believes that U.S. gas supplies and other partners will make energy market prices more favorable.

"The more gas from Europe's true partners is available on the market, the sooner the last negative consequences of European energy dependence on Russia will be overcome," Zelensky said.

He added that it will also be necessary "to withstand the hysteria of some European politicians who prefer mafia schemes with Moscow to transparent energy policy."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit. Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meet with him, and promote pro-Russian narratives in Europe.

In his New Year's address, Fico said that stopping Russian gas transit through Ukraine would have "radical consequences" for everyone in the European Union, but not for Russia. Fico claimed that gas and electricity prices in Europe would rise.

Fico previously threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine amid increasing blackouts due to Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

While the EU has made efforts to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, remain reliant on Russian gas.

Slovakia has a long-term contract with Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom and estimates alternative arrangements could cost an additional 220 million euro ($228.73 million) in transit fees.