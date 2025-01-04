Skip to content
Russia launches over 300 drones, 20 missiles at Ukraine in first 3 days of new year, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova January 4, 2025 12:54 PM 2 min read
Apartment in Kyiv damaged by a Russian drone attack on Jan. 1, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched more than 300 drones and 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at Ukrainian cities and villages over the first three days of the new year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 3.

In the first days of 2025, Russia carried out a series of attacks against Ukraine, causing the destruction of many residential buildings and infrastructure, as well as civilian casualties.

Zelensky added that the Russian army also strikes settlements close to the front line with guided aerial bombs every day.

"Such Russian terror, which is not decreasing its intensity, requires us and all our partners to continue to build our air shield and all its systemic elements, from patriots to mobile fire groups," Zelensky said.

"It is necessary to replenish the stock of anti-missiles for air defense constantly. We need to increase the capacity of mobile fire groups constantly. I am grateful to all the partners who help us."

The president also announced meetings and talks next week to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will take place on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since the leader-level summit in Germany was postponed in October 2024 after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.

Ukraine war latest: Russian envoy dismisses Trump’s reported peace deal; over 50,000 Russians seek MIA soldiers
Key developments on Jan. 3: * Over 50,000 Russians seek MIA through Ukraine’s project, representative says * ‘Nothing interesting’ — Russian envoy dismisses Trump’s reported peace deal proposals on Ukraine * Germany should not rule out peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, CDU lawmaker says * ’We wo…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
