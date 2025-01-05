Ukraine war latest: Ukraine launches new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, mixed reports surface on outcome

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Jan. 4 - 5:

Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, claimed on Jan. 5.

Reports by Russian pro-war Telegram channels have echoed the statement, saying that a new Kyiv offensive is underway. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops repelled two offensives conducted by Ukrainian assault groups in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 5.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify these claims at the time of publication.

The reports come as Moscow has been ramping up its efforts to push Ukraine out of the embattled Kursk Oblast as Kyiv continues to hold on to a small piece of Russian territory in the hopes of gaining leverage in possible future negotiations.

Roman Alyokhin, a Russian pro-war blogger and a former advisor to Kursk Oblast's governor, claimed that Kyiv launched an attack northeast of Sudzha toward the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye, using armored vehicles and demining equipment.

According to him, the Ukrainian army also "intensified its actions" in other areas of Kursk Oblast.

Kovalenko said that Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, which "came as a surprise to them."

"Kursk Oblast, good news! Russia is getting what it deserves," Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military has not publicly reported any new operations in Kursk Oblast.

Acting Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Jan. 5 that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov had arrived in Kursk.

It was not immediately clear whether this visit was related to the ongoing activity in the region.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast in early August, achieving initial tactical success.

In recent months, Ukraine has been on the back foot as Russia reportedly recaptured half of the lost territory and deployed reinforcements, including North Korean troops.

The White House said on Dec. 27 that North Korean soldiers suffered over 1,000 casualties in Kursk Oblast over the past week alone as they carried out "human wave" assaults with little effect.

Russia launches over 300 drones, 20 missiles at Ukraine in first 3 days of new year, Zelensky says

Russia launched more than 300 drones and 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at Ukrainian cities and villages over the first three days of the new year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 3.

In the first days of 2025, Russia carried out a series of attacks against Ukraine, causing the destruction of many residential buildings and infrastructure, as well as civilian casualties.

Zelensky added that the Russian army also strikes settlements close to the front line with guided aerial bombs every day.

"Such Russian terror, which is not decreasing its intensity, requires us and all our partners to continue to build our air shield and all its systemic elements, from patriots to mobile fire groups," Zelensky said.

"It is necessary to replenish the stock of anti-missiles for air defense constantly. We need to increase the capacity of mobile fire groups constantly. I am grateful to all the partners who help us."

The president also announced meetings and talks next week to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will take place on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since the leader-level summit in Germany was postponed in October 2024 after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.

Russian soldiers near Toretsk disguise as civilians to bypass Ukrainian positions, military says

Russian troops are disguising themselves as civilians to bypass Ukrainian military positions in the Toretsk sector of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, commander of the mortar battery of the presidential brigade, call sign "Mozok" ("Brain"), told Suspilne on Jan. 3.

The commander's statement comes after reports on Russian forces starting to move toward the town of Toretsk. Fighting with armored combat vehicles, motorcycles, and buggies took place in the village of Nelipivka, located south of Toretsk, in late December.

The soldier, whose name is undisclosed for security reasons, said that after passing Ukrainian positions, Russian soldiers disguised as civilians either wait for reinforcements or use anti-tank mines to attack Ukrainian positions.

"Some of the soldiers are former prisoners. They are tasked with smuggling anti-tank mines and throwing them into the area of our firing positions when the fighters cannot be knocked out during regular battles. They are trying to blow up buildings where our guys are located," the soldier told Suspilne.

Small infantry groups are also trying to storm and bypass positions under the cover of fog, he added.

Toretsk has become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line. Apart from Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine expects Russian forces to launch larger-scale attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported significant losses among Russian and North Korean forces during recent clashes in Russia's southern Kursk region.

"In battles yesterday and today near a single village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan. 4, citing information from Ukraine's top commander.

He added that "this is significant." While Zelensky did not share further details, a battalion typically consists of several hundred troops.

In late 2024, Zelensky also called on China to use its influence over North Korea to prevent the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the front line.

"The Korean people should not lose their people in battles in Europe. And this can be influenced, in particular, by Korea's neighbors, in particular, China. If China is sincere in its statements that the war should not expand, appropriate influence on Pyongyang is necessary," Zelensky said.

Russia has stationed approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region to assist in ousting Ukrainian forces. The first confirmed battles between Ukrainian and North Korean units occurred on Nov. 5.

Ukraine first began its surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6. Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold onto territory in the region ever since in hopes it can be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Russia.

More than 50,000 foreign parts found in Russian drones, missiles launched at Ukraine this week, Zelensky says Hundreds of drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs used by Russia to attack Ukraine this week contained overall more than 50,000 foreign components, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 5.

In the first days of 2025, Russia carried out a series of attacks against Ukraine, causing the destruction of many residential buildings and infrastructure, as well as civilian casualties.

According to Zelensky, Russian troops launched more than 630 attack drones, around 740 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types this week, targeting settlements across Ukraine.

Overnight alone, 103 Shahed-type drones launched against Ukraine contained 8,755 foreign-made components, the president said.

Ukraine shot down 61 drones, the Air Force said. Another 42 drones were "lost."

"The sanctions pressure on supply chains for foreign components remains insufficient," Zelensky said. "Russia continues to acquire the components and manufacturing tools it needs — almost globally — and uses them in the weapons it employs to terrorize Ukraine."

The president urged partners to bolster Ukraine's air-defense and long-range capabilities, as well as strengthen sanctions against Russia.