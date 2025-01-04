Skip to content
Drone kills Russian journalist in occupied Donetsk Oblast, wounds 5 others, Russian media reports

by Olena Goncharova January 4, 2025 10:24 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. International media journalists are seen traveling in Ukraine. (Sergii Kharchenko/ NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia’s Izvestia newspaper reported on Jan. 4 that a Ukrainian "kamikaze" drone attack killed one of its freelance reporters, Alexander Martemyanov, while he was traveling on a highway in occupied eastern Ukraine.

According to Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency, Martemyanov had been returning from reporting on shelling in the Russian-controlled city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast with colleagues when their vehicle was struck. The attack also injured a journalist from RIA and four other media workers, the agency added.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the information.

"The car in which the journalist was traveling was attacked by a kamikaze drone. Martemyanov died of his wounds," Izvestia reported. Originally a Soviet state newspaper, it is now owned by the National Media Group (NMG), a media conglomerate with significant state-controlled ownership and close ties to the Kremlin.

At least 15 journalists have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Ukraine charges Russian general with killing Reuters employee in Kramatorsk
The strike killed Ryan Evans, a British security adviser for Reuters, and injured six others, including two Reuters journalists.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.