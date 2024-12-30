Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Syria, Ukraine, Russia, War, Foreign Ministry, Bashar al-Assad
Edit post

Ukraine's foreign minister meets with Syrian leadership in Damascus

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 1:05 PM 3 min read
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha meets the leaders of the Syrian administration in Damascus on Dec. 30. (Foreign Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus on Dec. 30, marking the first official Ukrainian delegation to Syria in years. During the trip, he held talks with Syria’s de-facto leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

The visit follows the collapse of the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, amid a large-scale rebel offensive.

"This is the first visit of an official Ukrainian delegation to Syria in many years. It demonstrates our readiness to open a new chapter in bilateral relations with Syria," Sybiha said after the talks, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He outlined plans for potential cooperation, including joint ventures, the establishment of industrial and food production, technology exchanges, and collaboration in cybersecurity and information protection. "We also hope to see a greater share of Syrian goods in our imports," he added.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha meets the leaders of the Syrian administration in Damascus on Dec. 30. (Andrii Sybiha/X)

During his visit, Sybiha also met with Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Bashir and Foreign Minister Asaad Hasan Al-Sheybani. Sybiha delivered a personal message from President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledging Ukraine’s support for Syria’s stability and recovery.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Zelensky announced that Ukraine had sent 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative.

"This shipment will provide food for over 33,000 Syrian families—or 167,000 Syrians—for a month. It is a free humanitarian aid package, and it is only the first batch. We are prepared to deliver significantly more," Sybiha said.

"Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security, helping others even in times of war. This stands in stark contrast to Russia, which exports bombs, death, and destruction to Syria, while Ukraine exports flour, life, and recovery."

The minister also highlighted Ukraine’s readiness to restore diplomatic ties, trade, and educational exchanges with Syria, contingent on Syria’s respect for international law, including Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He also announced that Ukraine is preparing to resume the education of Syrian students.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha meets the leaders of the Syrian administration in Damascus on Dec. 30. (Foreign Ministry)

In his address, he also reflected on the atrocities the Russian-backed regime committed in Syria.

"When we in Ukraine saw the horrifying images from the Sednaya prison, we immediately recalled the torture chambers in the territories liberated from Russian occupation. Ukraine is ready to share its experience in collecting evidence, conducting investigations, and holding war criminals accountable for their actions," Sybiha said.

"We firmly believe that, in the long term, eliminating Russia's presence in Syria will contribute to the stability of Syria itself, as well as the entire Middle East and Africa—even if it takes time."

Fall of Assad’s regime disrupts Russian army recruitment in Syria
The collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria following a lightning rebel offensive in November has shaken Assad-ally Russia’s near-decade of influence in the country. It has also had one other lesser-known consequence: disrupting Moscow’s ability to recruit Syrian fighters for its war in Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentKostiantyn Nechyporenko
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.