Russia strikes residential building in Sumy Oblast, injuring at least 5, including children

by Kateryna Hodunova January 4, 2025 4:47 PM 1 min read
A multi-story building after a Russian strike with a guided aerial bomb in the Svesa village community in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, 2025. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)
Russia struck a multi-story residential building in the Svesa village in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, injuring at least five people, including two 2-year-old children, the regional police reported.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.

Russian forces carried out the recent strike using two glide bombs that were dropped directly on the building and destroyed one of its blocks.

People may be under the rubble. Emergency services are conducting search and rescue operations at the scene, the military administration reported.

Glide bombs help Russia gain land in Ukraine. What makes them so effective?
One critical factor in Russia’s recent battlefield successes in Ukraine is its extensive use of glide bombs. Every week, hundreds of these large, deadly weapons rain down on Ukraine, creating 20-meter-wide craters and obliterating military positions and entire settlements. Russia has heavily relie…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
