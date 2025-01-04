Russia strikes residential building in Sumy Oblast, injuring at least 5, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck a multi-story residential building in the Svesa village in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, injuring at least five people, including two 2-year-old children, the regional police reported.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.

Russian forces carried out the recent strike using two glide bombs that were dropped directly on the building and destroyed one of its blocks.

People may be under the rubble. Emergency services are conducting search and rescue operations at the scene, the military administration reported.