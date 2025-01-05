More than 50,000 foreign parts found in Russian drones, missiles launched at Ukraine this week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hundreds of drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs used by Russia to attack Ukraine this week contained overall more than 50,000 foreign components, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 5.

In the first days of 2025, Russia carried out a series of attacks against Ukraine, causing the destruction of many residential buildings and infrastructure, as well as civilian casualties.

According to Zelensky, Russian troops launched more than 630 attack drones, around 740 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types this week, targeting settlements across Ukraine.

Overnight alone, 103 Shahed-type drones launched against Ukraine contained 8,755 foreign-made components, the president said.

Ukraine shot down 61 drones, the Air Force said. Another 42 drones were "lost."

"The sanctions pressure on supply chains for foreign components remains insufficient," Zelensky said. "Russia continues to acquire the components and manufacturing tools it needs — almost globally — and uses them in the weapons it employs to terrorize Ukraine."

The president urged partners to bolster Ukraine's air-defense and long-range capabilities, as well as strengthen sanctions against Russia.