News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Military losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 796,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2025 9:09 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 796,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 5.

This number includes 1,730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,686 tanks, 20,119 armored fighting vehicles, 32,940 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,603 artillery systems, 1,257 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,447 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia launches over 300 drones, 20 missiles at Ukraine in first 3 days of new year, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the Russian army also strikes settlements close to the front line with guided aerial bombs every day.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
