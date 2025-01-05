Georgian businesses and employees to carry out nationwide strike demanding new elections

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian citizens are being urged to participate in a nationwide strike on Jan. 15 to demand the release of detained protestors and to call for new elections, Protest 24 posted on Facebook.

The strike, organized by Protest 24, will begin at 3 p.m. and last for three hours, with businesses and employees halting work during this time.

Organizers aim to highlight the potential consequences of political isolation, such as economic stagnation, unemployment, and poverty.

The dissatisfaction of citizens, stemming from disputed parliamentary elections in October, has intensified with the controversial inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili and the government’s stance against European integration.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, has led Georgia closer to the Kremlin while hindering its accession to the European Union. The controversial foreign agents law adopted earlier this year led the EU to effectively freeze Georgia's accession process.

Protesters hope the strike will underscore public frustration and push for democratic reforms.