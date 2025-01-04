Russian soldiers near Toretsk disguise as civilians to bypass Ukrainian positions, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are disguising themselves as civilians to bypass Ukrainian military positions in the Toretsk sector of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, commander of the mortar battery of the presidential brigade, call sign "Mozok" ("Brain"), told Suspilne on Jan. 3.

The commander's statement comes after reports on Russian forces starting to move toward the town of Toretsk. Fighting with armored combat vehicles, motorcycles, and buggies took place in the village of Nelipivka, located south of Toretsk, in late December.

The soldier, whose name is undisclosed for security reasons, said that after passing Ukrainian positions, Russian soldiers disguised as civilians either wait for reinforcements or use anti-tank mines to attack Ukrainian positions.

"Some of the soldiers are former prisoners. They are tasked with smuggling anti-tank mines and throwing them into the area of our firing positions when the fighters cannot be knocked out during regular battles. They are trying to blow up buildings where our guys are located," the soldier told Suspilne.

Small infantry groups are also trying to storm and bypass positions under the cover of fog, he added.

Toretsk has become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line. Apart from Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine expects Russian forces to launch larger-scale attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.