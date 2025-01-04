Skip to content
News Feed, Transnistria, Moldova, Gas, Russian gas, Gazprom, Business, Russia
Transnistria urges residents to heat stoves with wood amid significant gas shortages

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2025 4:43 PM 2 min read
Decoration in the colors of the flag of Transnistria in preparation for Republic Day in Tiraspol on Aug. 31, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Peter Dench/Getty Images)
Vadim Krasnoselsky, the head of the Russia-led breakaway Transnistria region in Moldova, urged residents on Jan. 3 to heat their stoves with wood whenever possible amid gas shortages.

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by Moldovagaz. The suspension triggered an energy crisis in Transnistria, which now faces industrial collapse due to widespread power outages.

Authorities in Transnistria also rejected earlier Chisinau's offer to help the region purchase gas via European platforms.

Some 1,500 high-rise buildings in Transnistria are currently without heating and hot water, and nearly 72,000 homes are without gas, according to Krasnoselsky.

Krasnoselsky added that 150 gas boiler houses have been disconnected, while two large social facilities have been switched to diesel heating.

"The almost complete gasification of the (region) is one of the reasons for well-deserved pride: we strived for 100% coverage of the population with this benefit of civilization. But today, we remember with gratitude those who built housing with stove heating," he said.

"Fortunately, our region is rich in wood. We still have stocks. Solid fuel sales points have been opened in every district. At the request of citizens who cannot provide themselves with firewood due to life circumstances, it is delivered free of charge," Krasnoselsky said, adding that "there are no hopeless situations."

Russian troops have been stationed in Transnistria since the early 1990s. While the rest of Moldova has switched to European energy supplies, the region is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

Although a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine expired on the same day that Russia halted gas supplies to Moldova, Gazprom insists the suspension is due to Moldova's outstanding debt, not transit issues.

Moldovan officials dispute Gazprom's claims regarding outstanding payments, noting an international audit failed to verify the debts.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
