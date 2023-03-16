Flying object reported in Kyiv Oblast, air raid alert on
March 1, 2023 12:14 pm
Following the air raid alert that was announced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at around 11:30 a.m. on March 1, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a flying object had been discovered in the region’s airspace.
Air defense work is possible in Kyiv Oblast, the authorities added. There were no further details.
The air raid alert was canceled at around 12:10 p.m. No attack followed.
Overnight, Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Russian drones over Poltava Oblast.
