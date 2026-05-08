'More to come' — Azov Corps drones strike Russian logistics in Mariupol in new footage

The National Guard's 1st Azov Corps released footage of Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike drone systems in Mariupol, announcing their "return" to the Russian-occupied city, according to a May 8 statement on Facebook.

'The Azov (Corps) is already patrolling its hometown of Mariupol. For now, from the air. But there's more to come," the statement read.

Mariupol, in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 21, 2022, when Ukrainian forces withdrew from the Azovstal Steel Plant. Among those defending the city were fighters from the Azov Battalion, who later surrendered to Russian forces, with some still remaining in captivity.

The Azov Corps drones are patrolling roads up to 160 kilometers (100 miles) behind the front line, according to the statement.

Footage released by the corps showed the city of Mariupol and military facilities under Russian control.

The video also captured an up-to-date view of the Azovstal Steel Plant, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance at the onset of the full-scale war, as Ukrainian soldiers valiantly defended it during the Russian siege.

A Ukrainian service member, whose identity was withheld for security reasons, told the Kyiv Independent that the footage of her hometown filled her with "delight and joy," as she "recognized nearly every street and building" shown in the video.

"We haven't reclaimed this territory on the ground, but we're already there in the sky. And there will only be more cases like this, and we’ll only fly deeper," she said.

"It's nice to realize that something is changing. For me, being in the military routine all the time, it feels like nothing is changing (on the frontline). But videos like this are like a breath of fresh air, showing that we can still make a difference."

The Azov Corps said Russian forces are using roads in and around the city to transport personnel and military equipment. At the same time, Ukrainian forces plan to expand the range of its strikes in an effort to disrupt Russian logistics, the corps added.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry commented on the video on Instagram, saying that Russians "won't be safe anywhere on our (Ukrainian) soil."

Azovstal defenders were ordered, on May 16, 2022, to surrender to encircling Russian forces, and the surrender was completed on May 20, sending hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers into Russian captivity.

Russia's months-long siege of Mariupol, between February and May 2022, reduced the port city to rubble and killed thousands.

According to rough estimates by local authorities, at least 25,000 people may have been killed during the siege of Mariupol, though the exact death toll remains unknown and could be significantly higher.

Mariupol is now in its fifth year under Russian occupation. While Russia continues to use the occupied city as a military hub, it is also actively constructing high-rise apartment buildings and attempting to replace the local Ukrainian population with Russian citizens.