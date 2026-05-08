Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
War

'More to come' — Azov Corps drones strike Russian logistics in Mariupol in new footage

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
'More to come' — Azov Corps drones strike Russian logistics in Mariupol in new footage
A screenshot from an Azov video released on May 8, 2026, showing the view of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. (Azov/YouTube)

The National Guard's 1st Azov Corps released footage of Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike drone systems in Mariupol, announcing their "return" to the Russian-occupied city, according to a May 8 statement on Facebook.

'The Azov (Corps) is already patrolling its hometown of Mariupol. For now, from the air. But there's more to come," the statement read.

Mariupol, in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 21, 2022, when Ukrainian forces withdrew from the Azovstal Steel Plant. Among those defending the city were fighters from the Azov Battalion, who later surrendered to Russian forces, with some still remaining in captivity.

Video thumbnail

The Azov Corps drones are patrolling roads up to 160 kilometers (100 miles) behind the front line, according to the statement.

Footage released by the corps showed the city of Mariupol and military facilities under Russian control.

The video also captured an up-to-date view of the Azovstal Steel Plant, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance at the onset of the full-scale war, as Ukrainian soldiers valiantly defended it during the Russian siege.

A Ukrainian service member, whose identity was withheld for security reasons, told the Kyiv Independent that the footage of her hometown filled her with "delight and joy," as she "recognized nearly every street and building" shown in the video.

"We haven't reclaimed this territory on the ground, but we're already there in the sky. And there will only be more cases like this, and we’ll only fly deeper," she said.

"It's nice to realize that something is changing. For me, being in the military routine all the time, it feels like nothing is changing (on the frontline). But videos like this are like a breath of fresh air, showing that we can still make a difference."

The Azov Corps said Russian forces are using roads in and around the city to transport personnel and military equipment. At the same time, Ukrainian forces plan to expand the range of its strikes in an effort to disrupt Russian logistics, the corps added.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry commented on the video on Instagram, saying that Russians "won't be safe anywhere on our (Ukrainian) soil."

Azovstal defenders were ordered, on May 16, 2022, to surrender to encircling Russian forces, and the surrender was completed on May 20, sending hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers into Russian captivity.

Russia's months-long siege of Mariupol, between February and May 2022, reduced the port city to rubble and killed thousands.

According to rough estimates by local authorities, at least 25,000 people may have been killed during the siege of Mariupol, though the exact death toll remains unknown and could be significantly higher.

Mariupol is now in its fifth year under Russian occupation. While Russia continues to use the occupied city as a military hub, it is also actively constructing high-rise apartment buildings and attempting to replace the local Ukrainian population with Russian citizens.

read also

‘No one saw surrender as an option’ – Mariupol defender on historic Azovstal fight and brutal Russian captivity
Warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. A bullet fired by a Russian sniper hit Azov Brigade member Artem Dubyna in the head and passed through his neck. “He’s dead,” crackled the message over the radio to his comrades. But Dubyna’s heart was still beating. Evacuating his unconscious body from the spot where he was shot — inside the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine’s final stronghold during the Russian siege of Mariupol in the spring of 2022 — was nearly impossible amid r
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
News from occupied Ukraine: Evictions in Mariupol, more strikes on Crimea, stolen grain
This weekly update from the Kyiv Independent aims to shed light on the situation facing Ukrainians living under Russian occupation and the ever-tightening control of information imposed by the Kremlin. Key news as of May 2: * Russia begins evictions from “ownerless” apartments in Russian-occupied Mariupol * Belarus bars Russian conscripts from leaving country, raising risks for Ukrainians in occupied territories * Ukraine hits Russian Iskander missile storage facility, oil depot in occupied
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineRussiaRussian-occupied UkraineDrone attackMariupolAzov
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, May 8
Show More

Editors' Picks