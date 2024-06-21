Netherlands to supply Patriot system to Ukraine together with another country

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands will supply components for a Patriot air defense system for Ukraine together with another country, Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANP) reported on June 21.

Ollongren did not name the second country or provide details on when the system would be delivered, but said that the Netherlands will supply the system's radar and launchers.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine received its first Patriot battery from the U.S. in the first half of 2023 and since then, the U.S.' most advanced anti-air system has proved crucial in protecting the sky from Russian attacks.

The Dutch Defense Ministry said in May that the Netherlands would like to deliver a Patriot system to Ukraine in cooperation with other countries and was in talks to compile the air defense system.

The Netherlands has not delivered a full patriot system to Ukraine so far, but has previously provided launchers and other supplies, as well as training for crews.

Ollongren described Romania's decision to supply a Patriot system, announced on June 20, as "very good news."

Bucharest said it decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in coordination with partners in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine due to Moscow's constant attacks.