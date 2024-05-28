Netherlands wants to deliver additional Patriot system to Ukraine jointly with partners

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Netherlands wants to deliver an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in cooperation with other countries, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on May 28.

The country has identified which partners could contribute parts and ammunition from their own stocks and called on them to join the initiative.

Ukraine has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses amid intense Russian aerial strikes.

"We are in discussions with countries to assemble a Patriot system and also train Ukrainian crews," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

"With our offer, and if other potential partner countries can supply parts and ammunition, we can provide Ukraine with at least one complete system in the short term."

Ukraine operates at least three Patriot systems provided by the U.S., the Netherlands, and Germany, with Berlin recently pledging to deliver a fourth one. The Netherlands did not supply a full system but rather two launchers and other supplies.