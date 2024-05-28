Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, The Netherlands, Patriot air defense system, Air defense, Western aid, Ukraine
Edit post

Netherlands wants to deliver additional Patriot system to Ukraine jointly with partners

by Martin Fornusek May 28, 2024 10:25 AM 1 min read
Two of the Patriot systems deployed at the German Air and Missile Defense Task Force (PATRIOT) contingent are facing east. German Defense Minister Pistorius visited the deployment site in the afternoon in Zamosc, Poland, 3 July 2023. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Netherlands wants to deliver an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in cooperation with other countries, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on May 28.

The country has identified which partners could contribute parts and ammunition from their own stocks and called on them to join the initiative.

Ukraine has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses amid intense Russian aerial strikes.

"We are in discussions with countries to assemble a Patriot system and also train Ukrainian crews," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

"With our offer, and if other potential partner countries can supply parts and ammunition, we can provide Ukraine with at least one complete system in the short term."

Ukraine operates at least three Patriot systems provided by the U.S., the Netherlands, and Germany, with Berlin recently pledging to deliver a fourth one. The Netherlands did not supply a full system but rather two launchers and other supplies.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:51 AM

Ukraine, Belgium sign long-term security deal.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a long-term bilateral security agreement in Brussels on May 28, the Presidential Office announced.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:20 PM

Unexploded aerial bomb found at site of Kharkiv hypermarket attack.

Investigators found a third aerial bomb around 80 meters from the hypermarket as operations to recover bodies from the burned wreckage of the building continued. If the bomb had exploded, "there could have been many more victims," the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.