Netherlands to contribute around $22 million to drones for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will allocate 20 million euros (nearly $22 million) to purchase first-person view (FPV) drones for Ukraine within the drone coalition, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced on July 10.

The drone coalition, which includes the Netherlands, aims to supply Kyiv with one million FPV (first-person view) drones. The members are also working to provide Ukraine with other types of drones, including reconnaissance, strike, and AI-upgraded drones.

"Ukraine urgently needs a large number of attack drones. They have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"We will provide them (drones) together with 11 other countries, which we confirmed today during the NATO summit," he added.

Kyiv will receive nearly a million FPV drones this year, according to the statement. Over 256 companies, including nine Dutch ones, have registered to supply FPV drones to Ukraine.

The drone coalition was established in January to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Fourteen countries have joined the alliance, including Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.

Kyiv employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields and logistics, as well as oil refineries and depots.