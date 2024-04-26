Skip to content
Source: Ukraine destroys Russian Ka-32 helicopter at Moscow airfield

by Dinara Khalilova April 26, 2024 3:18 PM 1 min read
The Kamov Ka-32A helicopter registered RA-31065 in the air. (Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian multirole helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow overnight on April 26, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported.

An intelligence source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the helicopter was destroyed as a result of a HUR operation.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities. Kyiv usually doesn’t officially comment on attacks inside Russia.

Russia's Kamov Ka-32 helicopter can be used as passenger and cargo transport, to aid search and rescue operations, building construction, loading and unloading ships, and emergency evacuations.

"The destroyed unit of aviation equipment was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow aviation center, in particular, to support the operations of the Russian invading army," HUR said on Telegram.

The Ostafyevo airfield, located in Moscow's southern suburbs, is owned by Russia's Defense Ministry and operated jointly with Gazpromavia, which is part of the country's state-run energy giant Gazprom, according to HUR.

HUR said that the helicopter was burnt down and shared video showing a fire that purportedly engulfed the aircraft.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
3:18 PM

