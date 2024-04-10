Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Western aid, European allies, Military aid
Edit post

Germany delivers artillery shells, drones, armored vehicles to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova April 10, 2024 3:54 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian soldier prepares 155mm artillery shells in his fighting position in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Berlin sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, containing artillery shells, drones, and armored vehicles, among other supplies, the German government said on April 10.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros (roughly $540 million) earlier in March, including 10,000 artillery shells from the military stocks, 100 armored vehicles for infantry, and 100 logistical vehicles.

In its latest delivery, Germany provided Ukraine with 6,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, one million rounds of small arms ammunition, 680 MK 556 assault riffles, 50 HLR 338 precision rifles, and 120 CR 308 rifles.

Berlin also handed over 16 Vector and 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, as well as 30 frequency range extensions for anti-drone devices.

Ukraine further received one Warthog command armored vehicle, two Wisent mine-clearing tanks, 11 remote-controlled mine-clearing systems, three mine plows, 70 IR cameras, 24 outboard motors, and 5,000 detonators.

The previous batch of German military aid was sent to Ukraine on March 28 and contained tank ammunition, drones, and artillery shells.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 17.7 billion euros (around $19 billion) in military assistance as of January.

Taurus missiles: Why Ukraine wants them – and Germany hesitates
When faced with questions from German lawmakers on March 13, Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again said “no” to the delivery of the Taurus long-range missile to Ukraine. “Prudence is not something that one can qualify as a weakness. Prudence is something that the citizens of our country are entitled to…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.