Germany delivers artillery shells, drones, armored vehicles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, containing artillery shells, drones, and armored vehicles, among other supplies, the German government said on April 10.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros (roughly $540 million) earlier in March, including 10,000 artillery shells from the military stocks, 100 armored vehicles for infantry, and 100 logistical vehicles.

In its latest delivery, Germany provided Ukraine with 6,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, one million rounds of small arms ammunition, 680 MK 556 assault riffles, 50 HLR 338 precision rifles, and 120 CR 308 rifles.

Berlin also handed over 16 Vector and 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, as well as 30 frequency range extensions for anti-drone devices.

Ukraine further received one Warthog command armored vehicle, two Wisent mine-clearing tanks, 11 remote-controlled mine-clearing systems, three mine plows, 70 IR cameras, 24 outboard motors, and 5,000 detonators.

The previous batch of German military aid was sent to Ukraine on March 28 and contained tank ammunition, drones, and artillery shells.

Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading military donors, second only to the U.S. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has supplied Ukraine with 17.7 billion euros (around $19 billion) in military assistance as of January.