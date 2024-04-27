Source: SBU hits oil refineries, military airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched drone strikes against two oil refineries and a military airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar region overnight on April 27, a source in the security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. In one of the latest attacks, the SBU hit two oil depots in Russia's Smolensk Oblast on April 24, destroying 26,000 cubic meters of fuel.

These strikes have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons with retaliatory strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Drones hit "key technological objects" at the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries overnight on April 27, causing fires and evacuation of personnel, the source said.

The SBU and Ukraine's Defense Forces also struck the Kushchyovskaya military airbase, "where dozens of military aircraft, radars, and electronic warfare devices were stationed," according to the source.

"The SBU continues to effectively target military and infrastructure facilities behind enemy lines, reducing Russia's potential for waging war."

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 66 Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar region and two more drones over occupied Crimea.