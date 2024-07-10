Netherlands allocates nearly $325 million to F-16 munitions for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Netherlands has allocated an additional 300 million euros ($324.8 million) to purchase munitions for F-16 fighter jets to supply Ukraine with, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced on July 10.

These funds will be added to 150 million euros ($162.4 million) already allocated by the Netherlands to equip the F-16s that will be delivered to Ukraine, according to the statement.

During this year's NATO summit in Washington, the U.S., Denmark, and the Netherlands announced that the first F-16 fighter jets were "on their way" to Ukraine.

Ukraine is expected to receive the first F-16 jets this summer, a year after Denmark and the Netherlands founded the "fighter jet coalition" with nine other countries at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression knows no bounds, so our support must continue at full speed," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"With the purchase of this additional F-16 ammunition, we therefore want to send a message to Moscow that NATO allies continue to support Ukraine unabated," he added.

The Netherlands earlier pledged to deliver 24 of its fourth-generation U.S.-made jets to Ukraine, while Denmark confirmed sending 19 F-16 aircraft.

Kyiv also expects to receive fighter jets from Belgium and Norway.

Norway announced on July 10 that it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with the deliveries starting this year.