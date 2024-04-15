Media: Lancet drone analog presented to Zelensky, being used at the front

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers already use domestically-produced attack drones similar to Russian Lancet drones at the front, Ukrainska Pravda and Militarnyi, Ukrainian news outlets, reported on April 15.

The drone was shown to President Volodymyr Zelensky at an event dedicated to Ukraine's Defense and Industrial Complex Employee Day on April 13, according to the media outlets.

Kyiv has intensified its efforts to ramp up domestic production of drones, a critical tool on the battlefield, aiming to manufacture 1 million drones this year.

In early February, Ukraine was preparing to launch the mass production of the equivalent of the Russian Lancet drones, according to Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Later that month, he said that some of such drones had been tested, adding that Kyiv would be able to produce "hundreds" of them "in a few months."

The Lancet is a kamikaze drone with a range of 40 kilometers produced by ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of Russian arms giant Kalashnikov Concern.

Since Russia started using the Lancet in large numbers on the battlefield in late 2022, it has proved to be one of Russia's most effective weapons against high-value targets located dozens of kilometers behind the front line.

The Ukrainian-made drone is reportedly capable of striking targets at a distance of over 100 kilometers and is equipped with a warhead of up to three kilograms.

With a maximum speed of 180 km/h, the drone can attack both static and moving targets and "theoretically, can also hit helicopters hovering or flying on opposite courses," according to the reports.

"It has already been able to hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system," Ukrainska Pravda reported, adding that the unmanned system is at the stage of completion, which takes place in a combat zone.

At the event, Zelensky inspected the latest models of military equipment and weapons and was briefed on the volume of their production and use at the front, the Presidential Office reported.

In total, there are 500 operating defense industry enterprises in Ukraine that produce shells, mortars, armored vehicles, anti-tank systems, electronic warfare systems etc., according to Zelensky.