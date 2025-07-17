Ukraine invites foreign defense companies to test weapons on the battlefield

Ukraine's Brave1 defense innovation cluster has launched a new program allowing foreign companies to test military technologies on the battlefield, Mykhailo Fedorov, first deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, said on July 17.

The "Test in Ukraine" iniative was announced during the LANDEURO conference, hosted by the Association of the United States Army in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned the country into a testing ground for cutting-edge military technology, with the government's Brave1 platform now supporting over 1,500 tech companies developing battlefield innovations.

"Ukraine creates innovations quickly, massively, and efficiently. We're changing and evolving every day — it is R&D on the battlefield," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Brave1, the "Test in Ukraine" initiative will allow foreign companies and governments to create solutions for real war challenges while receiving immediate feedback from military personnel and improving products based on combat experience.

Among the initiative's top priorities for testing are drones, missiles, counter-drone systems, ammunition, naval drones, lasers, and electronic warfare.

Brave1 offers two options: Companies can either participate directly in testing or provide online training while Ukrainian teams carry out independent evaluations and deliver detailed reports.

To facilitate international participation, Brave1 released a manual detailing import procedures for military testing in Ukraine.

Companies bringing drones or other military tech need special permits from Ukraine's State Service for Export Control, while "other goods" that aren't classified as military can enter under general customs rules.

The guide addresses practical scenarios like what happens when testing equipment gets damaged or destroyed during battlefield trials. Companies can either donate damaged gear to Ukraine or ship it back home.