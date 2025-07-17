Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine invites foreign defense companies to test weapons on the battlefield

2 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
Ukraine invites foreign defense companies to test weapons on the battlefield
(Illustrative purposes only) Ukrainian drone pilot Andrii “Inspector” at positions north of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 24, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's Brave1 defense innovation cluster has launched a new program allowing foreign companies to test military technologies on the battlefield, Mykhailo Fedorov, first deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, said on July 17.

The "Test in Ukraine" iniative was announced during the LANDEURO conference, hosted by the Association of the United States Army in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned the country into a testing ground for cutting-edge military technology, with the government's Brave1 platform now supporting over 1,500 tech companies developing battlefield innovations.

"Ukraine creates innovations quickly, massively, and efficiently. We're changing and evolving every day — it is R&D on the battlefield," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Brave1, the "Test in Ukraine" initiative will allow foreign companies and governments to create solutions for real war challenges while receiving immediate feedback from military personnel and improving products based on combat experience.

Among the initiative's top priorities for testing are drones, missiles, counter-drone systems, ammunition, naval drones, lasers, and electronic warfare.

Brave1 offers two options: Companies can either participate directly in testing or provide online training while Ukrainian teams carry out independent evaluations and deliver detailed reports.

To facilitate international participation, Brave1 released a manual detailing import procedures for military testing in Ukraine.

Companies bringing drones or other military tech need special permits from Ukraine's State Service for Export Control, while "other goods" that aren't classified as military can enter under general customs rules.

The guide addresses practical scenarios like what happens when testing equipment gets damaged or destroyed during battlefield trials. Companies can either donate damaged gear to Ukraine or ship it back home.

As Russia closes in on Pokrovsk, battle for key city enters its final act
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK, Donetsk Oblast – Light rain and the dying light of a cool summer evening accompany the Ukrainian drone team’s preparation to begin their shift. The men are silent as the military pick-up truck, full of drones and other supplies, turns off the village track onto the main road south into Pokrovsk. Every trip in and out of
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
WarUkraineBusinessDefenseDefense techMykhailo Fedorov
Avatar
Yana Prots

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks