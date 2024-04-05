Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.

Shmyhal arrived in Lithuania earlier on April 5 following his visits to the two other Baltic countries, Estonia and Latvia, previously this week.

"In addition, Lithuania is taking an active part in Ukraine's reconstruction and will allocate another 5 million euros for education and 12 million ($13 million) for helping veterans, rebuilding schools and kindergartens, and setting up shelters," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel following a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte.

Shmyhal also reminded that Lithuania previously allocated 35 million euros ($38 million) to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

During Shmyhal's visit to Riga on April 4, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that Latvia will soon deliver drones to Ukraine worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million).