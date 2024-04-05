Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Lithuania, Baltic countries, Denys Shmyhal
Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 1:09 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (L) and his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 5, 2024. (PM Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.

Shmyhal arrived in Lithuania earlier on April 5 following his visits to the two other Baltic countries, Estonia and Latvia, previously this week.

"In addition, Lithuania is taking an active part in Ukraine's reconstruction and will allocate another 5 million euros for education and 12 million ($13 million) for helping veterans, rebuilding schools and kindergartens, and setting up shelters," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel following a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte.

Shmyhal also reminded that Lithuania previously allocated 35 million euros ($38 million) to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

During Shmyhal's visit to Riga on April 4, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that Latvia will soon deliver drones to Ukraine worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

Shmyhal arrives in Latvia, meets Latvian PM
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Latvia and met with his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina, Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel on April 4.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
