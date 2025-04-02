The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, NATO-Russia, NATO summit, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, United States
Edit post

NATO reportedly halts discussions on Russia strategy as US pushes for Ukraine ceasefire

by Martin Fornusek April 2, 2025 1:11 PM 2 min read
Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media at a press conference on the second day of the 2018 NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2018. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO officials have suspended talks about recalibrating their strategy on Russia as the U.S. pushes for a peace settlement in Ukraine, Euractiv reported on April 2, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

The joint declaration at the Washington summit last year included a commitment to "develop recommendations on NATO's strategic approach to Russia, taking into account the changing security environment."

U.S. President Donald Trump, taking office in January, has been mostly reluctant to adopt a confrontational stance toward Moscow as he hopes to broker a ceasefire and a broad peace plan in Ukraine, ending the full-scale war that has been ongoing for more than three years.

While NATO members initially planned to prepare the new Russia strategy by The Hague allied summit in June 2025, the discussions have been effectively on hold for months, Euractiv reported.

According to one of the sources, a key reason is that Washington's partners "do not know" what the U.S. president seeks to achieve in the negotiations. The news illustrates the sway the U.S. continues to hold over NATO's strategies even under Trump's unpredictable second presidency.

In a stark shift from his predecessor, ex-President Joe Biden, Trump resumed direct diplomatic talks with Russia and floated new joint economic ventures. His team is reportedly set to host a Russian presidential aide later this week in the first such visit since 2022.

However, recent days show that Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with Russia and President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin continues to resist the U.S.-proposed 30-day truce, which Kyiv already supported.

US overestimated its ability to deal with Russia over past 35 years, Alexander Vindman says
Russia’s war against Ukraine is a continuation of Moscow’s centuries-long goal to obliterate Ukrainian culture and statehood. Over the past three decades, however, the United States has, through missteps and inaction, emboldened Russia’s aggression by failing to confront the looming threat — a failu…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.