The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Ceasefire, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Steve Witkoff
Edit post

Putin's negotiator to meet Witkoff in Washington this week, CNN reports

by Martin Fornusek April 2, 2025 8:33 AM 2 min read
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, speaks to a media member on the sidelines of the US-Russia meeting at Riyadh's Diriyah Palace on February 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Washington this week, CNN reported on April 1, citing an undisclosed U.S. official and two other sources.

The U.S. reportedly temporarily eased sanctions to allow Dmitriev to obtain a visa for what will be the first high-level Russian official visit to the U.S. since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

Dmitriev, appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a representative for economic relations with foreign countries, took part in the opening talks with the U.S. in Riyadh in February.

The negotiator also cooperated with Witkoff, who is formally a special envoy for the Middle East, on the release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel jailed in Russia.

Dmitriev's visit underscores the Trump administration's efforts to restore ties with Russia as it seeks to broker a swift peace deal in Ukraine.

The Russian official claimed earlier that the U.S. and Russia have begun exploring venues of economic cooperation, namely, the exploitation of Russia's rare earth minerals.

Both the U.S. government and Dmitriev's representative declined to comment when approached by CNN.

Trump's accession to office marked a major pivot in Washington's policy on Ukraine and Russia. The new U.S. president has not approved any new aid packages for Kyiv and even temporarily halted the previously approved assistance to push Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to a partial ceasefire on March 11, but Russia rejected the offer and only accepted a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities and in the Black Sea. Kyiv has since then repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce is in doubt after Russia linked it to the lifting of some Western sanctions.

While repeatedly praising his relationship with Putin, Trump has adopted a more critical rhetoric in recent days, criticizing what he sees as Moscow's attempts to delay ceasefire talks and fixation on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's credibility.

"There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that was not appreciated by the president," State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters during a press briefing.

"Ukraine is... a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people."

The rise and fall of Ukraine’s Kursk gambit
As Ukraine’s seven-month-long incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast came to what appears to be its end, Ukrainian soldiers and military experts are questioning the operation’s goal and the long-term effect it will have on the war. Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kurs…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.