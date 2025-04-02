Putin's negotiator to meet Witkoff in Washington this week, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Washington this week, CNN reported on April 1, citing an undisclosed U.S. official and two other sources.

The U.S. reportedly temporarily eased sanctions to allow Dmitriev to obtain a visa for what will be the first high-level Russian official visit to the U.S. since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

Dmitriev, appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a representative for economic relations with foreign countries, took part in the opening talks with the U.S. in Riyadh in February.

The negotiator also cooperated with Witkoff, who is formally a special envoy for the Middle East, on the release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel jailed in Russia.

Dmitriev's visit underscores the Trump administration's efforts to restore ties with Russia as it seeks to broker a swift peace deal in Ukraine.

The Russian official claimed earlier that the U.S. and Russia have begun exploring venues of economic cooperation, namely, the exploitation of Russia's rare earth minerals.

Both the U.S. government and Dmitriev's representative declined to comment when approached by CNN.

Trump's accession to office marked a major pivot in Washington's policy on Ukraine and Russia. The new U.S. president has not approved any new aid packages for Kyiv and even temporarily halted the previously approved assistance to push Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to a partial ceasefire on March 11, but Russia rejected the offer and only accepted a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities and in the Black Sea. Kyiv has since then repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce is in doubt after Russia linked it to the lifting of some Western sanctions.

While repeatedly praising his relationship with Putin, Trump has adopted a more critical rhetoric in recent days, criticizing what he sees as Moscow's attempts to delay ceasefire talks and fixation on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's credibility.

"There was an idea from Russia about a temporary administration that was not appreciated by the president," State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters during a press briefing.

"Ukraine is... a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people."