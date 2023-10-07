Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National Guard's dogs awarded for 'dedicated service'

by Asami Terajima October 7, 2023 2:02 PM 2 min read
A National Guard of Ukraine serviceman poses for a photo with a service dog in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Oct. 7, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Guard of Ukraine's 5th Separate Slobozhanska Brigade awarded their service dogs for helping protect the country amid war, the Interior Ministry said on Oct. 7.

Representatives of the unit's command congratulated the dogs and their handlers at an award ceremony that took place in Kharkiv's central square.

National Guard of Ukraine servicemen pose for a photo with service dogs in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Oct. 7, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Medals for service dogs of the National Guard of Ukraine. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
A National Guard of Ukraine serviceman poses for a photo with a service dog in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Oct. 7, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
A National Guard of Ukraine serviceman poses for a photo with a service dog in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Oct. 7, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
A service dog with the National Guard of Ukraine in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Oct. 7, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)

"They continue to serve and protect our country from all existing wartime threats," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

The Interior Ministry oversees the National Guard, whose units – including the 5th – are fighting on the war's hot spots with the regular Armed Forces and Territorial Defense brigades.

Ukraine war latest: North Korea supplies Russia with weaponry, US official says
Key developments on Oct. 6: * North Korea supplies Russia with weaponry, U.S. official says * Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 2, injures 30 * 4 people still missing in Hroza after rescue operation ends at missile attack site * Sweden announces $200 million military aid package, considering send…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.