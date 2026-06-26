Ukraine reportedly launches dozens of drones towards Moscow, mayor claims

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched dozens of drones towards Moscow overnight on June 26, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed, as Kyiv continues to intensify its attacks against the Russian capital.

As of 3:30 a.m. local time, at least 30 drones were downed while approaching the capital, Sobyanin claimed. The initial wave of incoming drones began an hour earlier, around 2:30 a.m., the mayor said.

No information was immediately available as to whether any targets were struck in the attack. Emergency crews are assessing the damage caused by drone debris.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The latest Ukrainian attack against Moscow comes just a week after the largest Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian capital since the full-scale invasion, with damage to the Moscow Oil Refinery clouding much of the city in dark smoke.

Reuters reported on June 24, citing industry sources, that Moscow's largest oil refinery is unlikely to resume production this year after suffering extensive damage.

Ukraine does not typically disclose the number of drones used in strikes on Russia, but according to the Russian defense ministry's numbers, the figure now reaches the hundreds on a near-daily basis.

The Ukrainian government has referred to these attacks as "long-range sanctions" in response to Russia's mass missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone strikes on Russian energy assets, including multiple strikes on facilities in and around Moscow. The campaign has focused on oil refineries and fuel depots, which are critical to sustaining Russia's war effort.











