More than 11,000 subscribers without power in Zaporizhzhia following Russian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia late on Feb. 10 left over 11,000 subscribers without electricity in the city, local officials reported.

The latest attack comes amid Russia's ongoing drone and missile campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has severely damaged the country's energy grid and forced it to impose lengthy blackouts amid freezing temperatures.

Russia resumed attacks against energy infrastructure last week following a brief energy ceasefire — urged by U.S. President Donald Trump — under which Moscow had agreed to temporarily pause strikes on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, lapsed.

Zaporizhzia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said that windows were blown out in several residential buildings in the city amid a Russian drone attack that occurred around 11 p.m. local time.

No injuries were reported amid the attack and the extent of the damage caused to energy infrastructure was not immediately clear.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of additional drones approaching the city into the early hours of Feb. 11.

The attack on electricity supplies in the city come as residents continue to contend with heating, water, and electricity outages which have lasted throughout the winter. The overnight temperature in Zaporizhzhia reached a low of -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) on Feb. 10.

Zaporizhzhia, located just a few kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine, has regularly served as a target of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.