KI logo
War

More than 11,000 subscribers without power in Zaporizhzhia following Russian drone attack

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
More than 11,000 subscribers without power in Zaporizhzhia following Russian drone attack
Ukrainian soldiers from a Mobile Air Defense Fire Team shoot down Russian drones at an undisclosed location in Ukraine using guns on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia late on Feb. 10 left over 11,000 subscribers without electricity in the city, local officials reported.

The latest attack comes amid Russia's ongoing drone and missile campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has severely damaged the country's energy grid and forced it to impose lengthy blackouts amid freezing temperatures.

Russia resumed attacks against energy infrastructure last week following a brief energy ceasefire — urged by U.S. President Donald Trump — under which Moscow had agreed to temporarily pause strikes on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, lapsed.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Zaporizhzia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said that windows were blown out in several residential buildings in the city amid a Russian drone attack that occurred around 11 p.m. local time.

No injuries were reported amid the attack and the extent of the damage caused to energy infrastructure was not immediately clear.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of additional drones approaching the city into the early hours of Feb. 11.

The attack on electricity supplies in the city come as residents continue to contend with heating, water, and electricity outages which have lasted throughout the winter. The overnight temperature in Zaporizhzhia reached a low of -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) on Feb. 10.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Zaporizhzhia, located just a few kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine, has regularly served as a target of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Article image
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

read also

‘Everyone is waiting for spring’ — How Kyiv’s hardest hit district is coping with no heating
The east bank of Kyiv has been hit hardest by Russia’s latest attacks on the capital’s energy infrastructure, leaving tens of thousands of residents facing much of the winter without central heating as nighttime temperatures drop to -19°Celsius. “They destroyed our thermal power plant,” 73-year-old Nina Pavlivna told the Kyiv Independent whilst standing bundled against the freezing afternoon air in the Darnitskyi District of the capital. “We don’t know when it will be repaired”. The most seve
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
Energy crisisEnergyEnergy infrastructureZaporizhzhia OblastRussiaUkraineDrone attack
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 11
Wednesday, February 11
Show More

Editors' Picks