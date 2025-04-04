The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

More F-16 jets being prepared for Ukraine, US general says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2025 7:52 AM 2 min read
U.S. General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of U.S. European Command, at the Hart Senate Office Building on April 11, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More F-16 fighter jets are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine, U.S. General Christopher Cavoli said on April 3.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a new shipment of  F-16 fighter jets arrived in Ukraine. Previously, Ukrainian officials said more F-16 fighter jets are expected to arrive in Ukraine this year.

Ukraine uses the F-16 jet to defend its skies, Cavoli said, adding that the jets intercept Russian missiles and have been used for offensive strikes.

"There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in there. There are more pilots in the training pipelines," Cavoli said.

Although the U.S. has trained Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16 fighter jets, it has not provided the jets to Ukraine.

"None of the F-16s (have) been from the U.S., though. They've mainly been from northern European countries, (the) Netherlands (and) Denmark," Cavoli said.

Several countries have contributed F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's defense efforts, with the Netherlands — who announced the continued deployment of F-16s to Ukraine — playing a significant role by committing 24 F-16s.

Denmark has pledged 19 F-16s, with initial deliveries made in 2024, while Norway has promised between 6 and 22 aircraft. Belgium has also announced its intention to supply F-16s, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They could also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.

Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk

