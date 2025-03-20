The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky confirms new arrival of F-16 jets to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil and Dmytro Basmat March 20, 2025 2:53 AM 2 min read
F-16 fighter jets during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A new shipment of Western F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to journalists on March 19.

The president stated that several F-16s had arrived but did not reveal the exact number of jets delivered.

"Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians lied that they shot down something there, they didn't shoot anything down. And the good news is that several F-16 aircraft have arrived in Ukraine," Zelensky told reporters during a briefing, RBC Ukraine reported.

Earlier in the day Russian media claimed that an F-16 jets was downed in Sumy Oblast, a claim that Ukraine's Air Force denied.

Zelensky did not specify from where the jets were delivered from.

Ukraine has been requesting F-16s since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with the first jets arriving in August 2024 after approval from several Western countries.

Several countries have contributed F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's defense efforts, with the Netherlands — who announced the continued deployment of F-16s to Ukraine — playing a significant role by committing 24 F-16s.

Denmark has pledged 19 F-16s, with initial deliveries made in 2024, while Norway has promised between 6 and 22 aircraft. Belgium has also announced its intention to supply F-16s, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They could also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.

Trump agrees to help Ukraine find available Patriot air defense systems in Europe, White House says
President Volodymyr Zelensky asked U.S. President Donald Trump for additional air defense systems to protect Ukrainian civilians, in particular, Patriot missile systems. The U.S. president agreed to find what was available, particularly in Europe, according to a readout of a call between the two lea…
Authors: Sonya Bandouil, Dmytro Basmat

