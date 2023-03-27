Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moldovan Defense Ministry announces joint military exercises with US, UK

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 4:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Joint military drills of Moldovan, Romanian, U.K., and U.S. soldiers will take place on March 27-April 7, Moldova’s Ministry of Defense reported.

The exercises aim to help the personnel exchange experience and increase the level of interoperability between participating contingents, according to the report.

Under the Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET-2023), the soldiers of the four countries will perform advanced combat shooting, parachute jumps, and other training tasks, the ministry wrote.

Moldovan officials warned citizens they might see military vehicles moving from the bases to the training centers where the maneuvers would occur and asked them “not to speculate on the exercise.”

JCET-2023 is planned. Moldovan special forces have been participating in the exercise since 2009, reads the ministry’s Facebook post.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Feb. 13 that Russia was planning a coup d'état in Moldova, involving attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking, echoing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s earlier claims.

According to a leaked document obtained by an international group of media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, Russia is planning to gain control over Moldova by 2030.

Russian propagandists have claimed that Ukraine, Moldova, or NATO are preparing an attack on Transnistria. There is speculation that this is a facade for a Russian plan to invade or destabilize Moldova.

Kremlin proxies in Moldova claim Ukraine’s SBU tried to kill their leader
The Kremlin’s proxies in the Russian-occupied part of Moldova claimed on March 9 that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had allegedly tried to assassinate Vadim Krasnoselsky, the so-called president of Transnistria.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.