Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Moldovan president says Russia plans coup d'etat in Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 1:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning a coup d'état in Moldova, involving attacks on government buildings and hostage-taking, according to Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

"Through violent actions disguised as protests by the so-called opposition, the change of power in Chisinau would be forced," Sandu said on Feb. 13.

Russia's plan also involves using foreigners to carry out subversive actions, Sandu reported at a press briefing, as cited by NewsMaker.

The materials provided by Ukraine to Moldova "contain instructions on the rules of entry into Moldova for citizens of Russia, Belarus, Serbia, and Montenegro," she said.

According to Sandu, Russia aims "to overturn the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power from Chisinau to an illegitimate one that would put (Moldova) at Russia's disposal to stop the European integration process."

She added that another goal of Russia's plan is to use Moldova in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Moldovan president assured that the state security agencies were working to prevent these provocations and keep the situation under control.

On Feb. 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destabilize the political situation and seize power in Moldova.

Kosovo's president: Wagner mercenaries work with Serbian paramilitaries against Kosovo
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
