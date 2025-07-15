Military releases video of Ukrainian drone unit destroying Russian long-range cannon

The Omega special operations unit of Ukraine's National Guard published a video on July 15 showing Ukrainian drone operators successfully targeting and destroying a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer.

Footage of the combat operation was released via Telegram by the Omega Wings detachment, which carried out the strike. The precise time and location of the operation were not disclosed.

First-person-view (FPV) drone operators detected the Russian self-propelled gun via aerial reconaissance as it was changing its firing position. The operators then launched a drone strike at the howitzer, hitting it directly and detonating the cannon's ammunition.

The 2S19 Msta-S is a 152.4 mm self-propelled howitzer with an advertised range of 24.7 to 36 kilometers (15.3 to 22 miles).

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 22,993 armored fighting vehicles since launching the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine has increasingly employed drone and robotic technologies on the battlefield as part of its broader strategy to minimize troop losses and adapt to evolving threats along the front line. Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade achieved a historic feat on July 9 when they used FPV drones and kamikaze ground robotic platforms to capture Russian troops.