Military releases video of Ukrainian drones destroying 'costly and rare' Russian drone warfare system

The 424th "Svarog" Battalion of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) published a video on July 20 showing Ukrainian drone operators successfully targeting and destroying an experimental "KOP-2" Russian electronic warfare system.

The "drone hunter" equipment, referred to by it's longer name, "Detection and Suppression Complex – 2," is described as a drone jamming system that scans a wide radio frequency spectrum and emits a powerful interference signal.

"It’s a costly and rare piece of equipment, typically used to protect high-value targets, such as air defense systems," the 424th Battalion claimed in a post on social media.

Footage of the combat operation was released via Telegram by the battalion, which carried out the strike. The precise time and location of the operation were not disclosed.

0:00 / 1×

According to the battalion, two strikes were conducted against the drone jamming equipment to destroy it.

No additional details were provided on the use of the experimental technology.

Ukraine has increasingly employed drone and robotic technologies on the battlefield as part of its broader strategy to minimize troop losses and adapt to evolving threats along the front line. Amid large-scale drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, Kyiv has also increased its drone attacks on Moscow, launching dozens of drones towards the Russian capitals this week.