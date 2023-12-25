Skip to content
Military: Battle for Marinka continues

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 7:50 PM 1 min read
A mining deposit hill is seen outside of Marinka, Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2023. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25.

While the city is "completely destroyed" the fighting for control of the area is still ongoing, he added.

"Currently, our soldiers are in the administrative borders of Marinka," Shtupun said.

Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti reported earlier on Dec. 25 that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Marinka, which had a population of around 9,000 in February 2022, has been a front-line town since 2014. It lies 30 kilometers southwest of Avdiivka.

In mid-December, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous attacks in Marinka as Russia geared up for more assaults and disinformation campaigns about capturing the city.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
