Military: Battle for Marinka continues

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25.

While the city is "completely destroyed" the fighting for control of the area is still ongoing, he added.

"Currently, our soldiers are in the administrative borders of Marinka," Shtupun said.

Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti reported earlier on Dec. 25 that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Marinka, which had a population of around 9,000 in February 2022, has been a front-line town since 2014. It lies 30 kilometers southwest of Avdiivka.

In mid-December, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous attacks in Marinka as Russia geared up for more assaults and disinformation campaigns about capturing the city.