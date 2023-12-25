Christmas on the front line (PHOTOS)

Chaplain Ivan gathers around the table with the servicemen of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and lights candles before the Christmas dinner prayer near the front line in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 24, 2023. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)
Amidst Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, numerous Ukrainian men and women are spending Christmas on the front lines, far from their homes and loved ones.
Many of them, previously having civilian lives, are now adapting to the challenges of serving in the military.
Valentyn Kuzan, a photographer newly enlisted in the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, offers insight into this reality. He has joined Chaplain Ivan while he visited soldiers along the front line in Donetsk Oblast on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Valentyn Kuzan has recently joined the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and is now working with the press service of the brigade.
