Christmas on the front line (PHOTOS)

Amidst Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, numerous Ukrainian men and women are spending Christmas on the front lines, far from their homes and loved ones.

Many of them, previously having civilian lives, are now adapting to the challenges of serving in the military.

Valentyn Kuzan, a photographer newly enlisted in the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, offers insight into this reality. He has joined Chaplain Ivan while he visited soldiers along the front line in Donetsk Oblast on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Chaplain Ivan blesses the table with the traditional Christmas dishes on the front line in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 24, 2023. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade) The patch reads "With God for Ukraine." (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Christmas dishes. In Ukrainian tradition, Christmas supper consists of 12 dishes, symbolizing the apostles or the months of the year. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Chaplain Ivan shares a Christmas supper with soldiers of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade on the front line in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 24, 2023. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade) Christmas tree and the background of the children's paintings to the soldiers. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade) Chaplain Ivan shares a Christmas supper with soldiers of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Chaplain Ivan leads the Christmas supper prayer, followed by the carol "Dobryi vechir tobi (ukr.) - Good Evening To You." A carol that greets the owners of the household with the birth of Jesus, and expresses wishes for happiness, health, and a great harvest season in the new year. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Prayer before the Christmas Eve supper. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Left to right: Dmytro, Kuzma, and Biker (callsign) pose for a portrait during Christmas Eve supper. Dmytro, in his mid-twenties, joined the army at 18 years old. Kuzma is a lieutenant and has a lot of military experience. He is the one cooking for his brothers and sisters-in-arms, allegedly making the best mushroom gravy dish. Biker earned his callsign because he was a real biker before joining the army. All are now serving in the 72nd Mechanized Brigade. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Servicemen share Kutia, the essential traditional dish for Ukrainian Christmas Eve supper. It is a sweet grain dish with honey, poppy seeds, nuts, and raisins. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Mykola is the chef at the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, he was living a civilian life before joining the army. (Valentyn Kuzan/72nd Mechanized Brigade)

Valentyn Kuzan has recently joined the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and is now working with the press service of the brigade.