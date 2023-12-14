Tarnavskyi: Russia spreading disinfo about capturing Marinka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces on Dec. 13 repelled 11 attacks in Marinka as Russia gears up for more assaults and spreads disinformation about capturing the city, according to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

“The enemy is amassing forces in the vicinity of Marinka for further assault operations," Tarnavskyi said.

"It continues to spread information and provocations about the alleged complete capture of the town. The defense of Marinka continues.”

Marinka, a small city in Donetsk Oblast, has been largely reduced to rubble after years of bitter fighting.

The city has been evacuated since November 2022.

U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson Andrienne Watson has said that Russian forces have suffered more than 13,000 casualties and lost 220 combat vehicles in eastern Ukraine since October 2023.