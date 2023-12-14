Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

Tarnavskyi: Russia spreading disinfo about capturing Marinka

by Lance Luo December 14, 2023 3:38 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces on Dec. 13 repelled 11 attacks in Marinka as Russia gears up for more assaults and spreads disinformation about capturing the city, according to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

“The enemy is amassing forces in the vicinity of Marinka for further assault operations," Tarnavskyi said.

"It continues to spread information and provocations about the alleged complete capture of the town. The defense of Marinka continues.”

Marinka, a small city in Donetsk Oblast, has been largely reduced to rubble after years of bitter fighting.

The city has been evacuated since November 2022.

U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson Andrienne Watson has said that Russian forces have suffered more than 13,000 casualties and lost 220 combat vehicles in eastern Ukraine since October 2023.

General: Russia conducting fewer assault operations in southeast
Tarnavskyi said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces were holding on to Avdiivka despite Russia’s endless attempts to encircle the embattled city.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.