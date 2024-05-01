Media: Slovakia grants temporary protection to man accused of running pro-Russian propaganda network

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian-Israeli citizen Artem Marchevskyi, accused by Czech authorities of running a pro-Russian propaganda network from Prague, has been granted temporary protection in neighboring Slovakia, the Czech news outlet Denik N reported on April 30, citing its undisclosed sources.

Marchevskyi and pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who lives in Russia, were accused by Czechia back in March of spreading disinformation and funding Kremlin-friendly politicians in the EU.

After Czech authorities put both men under sanctions, Marchevskyi left his Prague residence for Slovakia. The Slovak government is currently led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is known for his anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and warm views toward the Kremlin.

Marchevskyi had been living in Czechia since 2022, where he reportedly arrived shortly after the outbreak of the full-scale war and was given temporary protection as a Ukrainian "refugee."

Denik N said that the reason for his departure from Ukraine was not so much the war itself but an investigation by Ukrainian authorities into his suspected cooperation with Russia.

Prague was planning to cancel Marchevskyi's EU residency status after his purported role in the Voice of Europe disinformation network was uncovered, but this was possible only 60 days after the sanctions came into force.

These plans were thwarted by the decision by the Slovak Interior Ministry to grant Marchevskyi temporary protection in Slovakia, which meant that the Czech authorities could no longer affect his residency status in the EU, the sources told Denik N.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

The Slovak Interior Ministry told Reuters that it was looking into the case together with the country's intelligence services but declined to provide further comments.

The supposed activities of Marchevskyi, Medvedchuk, and the Voice of Europe have prompted investigations in several EU countries. Belgium and Czechia believe that the main goal of the influence operation was to support pro-Russian politicians in the June elections for the European Parliament.