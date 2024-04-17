Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Czechia, Belgium, Russia, European Parliament
Edit post

Belgium, Czechia ask EU to step in against Russia's elections interference

by Martin Fornusek April 17, 2024 10:00 PM 2 min read
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (L) welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo upon arrival at the Prague Castle where the European Summit will take place in Prague, Czechia, on Oct. 6, 2022. (Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The governments of Belgium and Czechia sent a letter to other EU leaders on April 17 calling for new restrictive measures against Russia over its disinformation activities within the European bloc.

Both countries shared the results of their investigation into a Russian disinformation and influence network that was first uncovered by Czech security services in March.

Prague said that pro-Russian actors, including former Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, were spreading pro-Kremlin narratives and paying off Moscow-friendly European politicians ahead of the elections for the European Parliament through the Voice of Europe website.

Probes into Russian influence have also been underway in Belgium.

The Belgian intelligence confirmed "the existence of a pro-Russian interference network with activities in Belgium," read the letter signed by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.

"The network's activities are aimed, among other things, at promoting cooperation between pro-Russian politicians within the European Parliament, helping to elect more pro-Russian candidates to the Parliament, and appointing people active within this network as employees of (newly elected) MEPs."

The activities involved cash handovers, mainly in Czechia, according to the statement.

The two EU members said they planned to raise the issue at the European Council on April 17-18 and called for a "new EU restrictive measure regime aimed to counter Russian malign activities."

Fiala and De Croo also suggested expanding the mandates of the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the European Anti-Fraud Office to prosecute the interference.

How Czechia busted Russian propaganda network targeting European elections
The Czech government announced on March 27 that it had uncovered a Moscow-financed propaganda network that sought to influence European politics and turn public opinion against aiding Ukraine. Prague named Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian oligarch, and Artem Marchevskyi, a media…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:38 PM

Johnson sets date on Ukraine aid vote, unveils content.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is moving forward with his plan to hold a vote on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan despite pressure from Republican hardliners, CNN reported on April 17.
1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.