Media: Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast kills child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 10 killed a child, the media outlet Suspilne reported.

According to Suspilne, the 13-year-old girl was injured after Russian forces targeted an educational institution in the village. The girl reportedly died in the ambulance.

"There was shelling. The school premises were damaged, the windows were broken, and the roof was damaged," the secretary of the Krasnopillia community's council told Suspilne.

"The Russian army also hit other settlements of the Krasnopillia community – there were no casualties or damage," she continued.

Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, is under near-daily Russian attack.

Overnight on Oct. 10, Russian forces targeted the communities of Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, and Khotyn. A total of 21 explosions were reported.