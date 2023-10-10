Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast kills child

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2023 7:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 10 killed a child, the media outlet Suspilne reported.

According to Suspilne, the 13-year-old girl was injured after Russian forces targeted an educational institution in the village. The girl reportedly died in the ambulance.

"There was shelling. The school premises were damaged, the windows were broken, and the roof was damaged," the secretary of the Krasnopillia community's council told Suspilne.

"The Russian army also hit other settlements of the Krasnopillia community – there were no casualties or damage," she continued.

Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, is under near-daily Russian attack.

Overnight on Oct. 10, Russian forces targeted the communities of Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, and Khotyn. A total of 21 explosions were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia provides Hamas with Western weapons captured in Ukraine, Kyiv says
Key developments on Oct. 9: * Military intelligence: Russia gives Hamas weapons captured in Ukraine to discredit Kyiv * Military intelligence confirms missile attack on targets in Russian-occupied Crimea * Kuleba: ‘If Ukraine loses the war, it will be end of Europe’ * Shmyhal: 6 million people…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.