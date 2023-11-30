Media: Polish PM supports return of permit system for Ukrainian truckers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Nov. 29 that he supported the reinstatement of a permit system for Ukrainian truckers entering the European Union, Polish media wrote.

The Polish media Polskie Radio 24 also cited other comments from Morawiecki, in which he said that the Polish government would apply for the system to be put back in place at the upcoming meeting of the EU Transport Council on Dec. 4.

The return of the permit system is one of the key demands stemming from the ongoing protest and blockade by Polish truckers, who claim that the liberalization of rules for Ukrainian truckers has undercut their business.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations. The EU has warned the Polish government to ensure the end of the blockade.

Four border crossings linking Ukraine to Poland are now blocked in total in the protests that began in early November.

Two Ukrainian drivers have died, most likely of natural causes, while waiting at the border.

Slovak truckers have also announced similar protests and blockades, and Ukrainian truckers began a counterprotest on the Polish side of the border on Nov. 28.



