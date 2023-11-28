Skip to content
Media: Ukrainian truckers stage counterprotest at Polish border

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2023 10:46 PM 2 min read
Trucks stand in line in Medyka, Poland, amid an on-going blockade by Polish truckers, on Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian truckers began a counterprotest at the Polish border on Nov. 28 in response to the ongoing blockade by Polish truckers, the Polish media outlet RMF 24 reported.

Polish police told RMF that Ukrainian truckers were blocking the Medyka crossing from the Polish side of the border, creating lengthy traffic jams that made it difficult for local residents to get home. The counterprotests also impacted traffic in the nearby larger border city of Przemsyl.

The atmosphere was calm, the reports said, but the Ukrainian truckers were open about the fact that it was a counterprotest in retaliation for those organized by Polish truckers. Groups of around 30 people entered the road and blocked traffic.

Polish truckers claim that the lack of entry permits for Ukrainian trucks is hurting business for Polish drivers and blocking three border crossing points since Nov. 6.

As a result of the blockade, around 2,100 vehicles are stuck, unable to get into Ukraine as of Nov. 26, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said.

The flow of traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Ukraine's largest cargo crossing, is usually 680 trucks per day. It is now down to a few dozen every 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Negotiations have so far yet to bring an end to the situation.

Conditions have continued to worsen for the truckers as the weather gets colder. Two Ukrainian truckers have already died while waiting at the border, both reportedly of natural causes. One of them had been waiting at the border for more than three days prior to his death.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
