Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Enlistment Offices, Mobilization
Edit post

Odesa enlistment office investigates report of 14-year-old kidnapped by men in uniform

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 9:40 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of the port of Odesa seen on Aug. 26, 2022. (Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Odesa regional military enlistment office is looking into reports by local media of a 14-year-old boy detained by men in military uniforms, the office said on April 7.

"Regarding the accusations of employees (of military enlistment) detaining a minor in the Izmail district, an official review is being carried out," the enlistment office wrote in a Facebook post. "All circumstances of the event are being carefully studied."

The publication Bessarabia Inform reported of a 14-year-old boy who was taken off the street by men with machine guns and thrown into a bus, before being released when they realized his age, according to the Pryozerne village council's Department of Social Protection. The incident took place on April 2, according to Bessarabia Inform.

The boy was an orphan and had been walking in his village of Pryozerne when he was taken off the street by three armed men, with a fourth man as a driver, the article explained. He was then restrained and beaten on the bus.

The men reportedly did not initially believe he was 14, then released him after seeing his passport. The men threatened the boy not to reveal what had happened, according to Bessarabia Inform.

The Odesa regional military enlistment office said it had provided information to law enforcement agencies conducting the investigation.

Mobilization has been a key concern throughout the full-scale war, but has become increasingly pressing as Ukraine seeks to replenish the ranks after the battles of 2023. Ukraine is currently trying to pass a new draft law on mobilization.

The push to mobilize is a contentious topic in Ukrainian society, and videos regularly emerge on social media of Ukrainian men being packed into minibuses by armed, uniformed enlistment officers.

Last August, Ukraine's Security Service announced that more than 112 cases of abuse by military recruitment officers had been brought to investigation since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Many of the cases involved corruption, with officers using their positions for personal enrichment.

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:28 PM

Russian strikes injure 5 in Kharkiv.

The Russian attack struck an industrial zone and a central park in the city. Kharkiv, roughly 40 kilometers (24 miles) south of the Russian border, faces near-daily attacks.
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.