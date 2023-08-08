Over 110 investigations into military enlistment offices opened by Investigation Bureau since February 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has announced that 112 cases regarding abuses by military enlistment offices have been brought to investigation since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to the DBR, a "popular" motivation for officials under investigation is personal profit.

The DBR said that 15 cases have already been sent to court and it is "intensifying the fight" to bring those guilty of abuses to justice.

One of the most recent cases is the investigation of a military enlistment officer in Zakarpattia Oblast, who allegedly forced soldiers to build him a private house.

During a search of the suspect's property, a Russian flag, clothing with Russian state symbols, and personal documents issued in the territory of Russia were found, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 2.

Another case concerns the head of the Rivne Oblast military enlistment office, who was detained with another senior officer after abusing a subordinate, the DBR announced on July 27.

Ukrainian authorities launched a country-wide inspection of military enlistment offices in late June after an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda into Yevhen Borysov, the head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office.

The official had allegedly acquired assets, including a villa and luxury cars, worth $4.5 million in Spain at the end of 2022 during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Borysov is under investigation for illicit enrichment and the violation of the order of military service.