Media: Morocco sends Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2023 11:25 PM 1 min read
Morocco has sold an unknown number of T-72B main battle tanks to Ukraine, the Menadefense news site reported on Jan. 22.

The tanks had been upgraded in the Czech Republic.

Around 20 of those tanks were sent to the frontline in Ukraine a week ago, Menadefense reported.

In total, Morocco has 136 T-72B tanks, which it bought two decades ago from Belarus to create a so-called “Russian brigade” in the northern part of the country to defend the state from armored divisions in neighboring Algeria.

Morocco, as one of the two countries representing North Africa, was reportedly persuaded to send tanks to Ukraine during the Ramstein summit on April 26 last year.

US lawmakers call for giving Ukraine Abrams tanks to ensure delivery of Leopards
