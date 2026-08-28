Media identify Russian officer killed in St. Petersburg car blast

Russian and Ukrainian media on Aug. 28 identified the Russian officer killed in a car explosion in St. Petersburg the previous day.

Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

The victim is allegedly Sergei Sechkov, an officer at Russia’s 332nd Separate Helicopter Regiment, Ukraine’s Supernova+ Telegram channel reported. Mirotvorets, a Ukrainian site that monitors Russians involved in the war against Ukraine and Kremlin proxies, identifies Sechkov as a major.

The Russian news site 78.ru referred to the officer as “Sergei S.”

Sechkov’s father confirmed to the Russian independent outlet Agentstvo that his son had been killed in the explosion.

In 2022 Ukraine’s military intelligence called soldiers of Sechkov’s regiment “war criminals” who had committed crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

The Russian news site Fontanka reported, citing its sources, that the bomb had allegedly been installed by a 24-year old girl.

Several months ago Ukraine’s Armed Forces had allegedly gotten in touch with her and persuaded her to blow up the officer, Fontanka claimed. They allegedly proposed that she relocate to Ukraine after the explosion.

She flew to Turkey and then to Moldova after installing the bomb, according to Fontanka.

Russian authorities said on Aug. 27 that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian military officials and other figures involved in Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Damir Davydov, a Russian military official responsible for supplying missile and artillery ammunition to the front, was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow on June 9.

On Aug. 1, the son-in-law of Russia’s Aerospace Forces commander was also killed in an explosion at Moscow's Balzi Rossi restaurant, according to Agentstvo.