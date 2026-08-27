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Russian lieutenant colonel reportedly killed in car explosion in St Petersburg

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by Chris York
Russian lieutenant colonel reportedly killed in car explosion in St Petersburg
The scene of an alleged car bombing in St. Petersburg on Aug. 27, 2026 (Telegram)

A Russian lieutenant colonel has reportedly died after his car exploded in St. Petersburg on Aug. 27, Russian media reported.

According to local news outlet Fontanka, the blast occurred around 10 a.m. local time near a supermarket in the city's Shushary neighborhood.

Authorities confirmed an investigation was underway, adding one person had been killed, but describing the incident as a "vehicle fire," not an explosion.

The victim has not been named. His wife, reportedly also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was critically injured.

No suspects have been identified.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian military officials and other figures involved in Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Damir Davydov, a Russian military official responsible for supplying missile and artillery ammunition to the front, was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow on June 9.

Ukraine has not commented on the latest incident.

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Chris York

War editor

Chris York is war editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

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Russian lieutenant colonel reportedly killed in car explosion in St Petersburg