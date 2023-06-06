Media: Australia considers sending F/A-18 fighter jets to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Australia may send its 41 retired F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) wrote on June 6.

Canberra is reportedly discussing this possibility with its American and Ukrainian partners.

aThe transfer would require permission from the U.S., as it owns intellectual property on the F/A-18s. According to the report, Washington is "favorably disposed to the idea."

The retired Hornets of the Royal Australian Air Force are currently scheduled to be scrapped or sold to a private company, as they are to be replaced by 72 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Robert Potter, an Australian security expert advising the Ukrainian government, confirmed that negotiations were underway, but a specific deal is yet to be finalized, the AFR wrote.

The bulk of the planes would take little work to be brought up to flying conditions, while others could be cannibalized for scrap parts.

The U.S. has already joined a coalition to provide Ukraine with American-made aircraft, the F-16s.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on June 6 that Kyiv's military is expected to receive a "significant number" of F-16 jets.