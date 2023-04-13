Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Finland rules out transfer of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 3:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish Yle news reports on April 12 that the discussion about the transfer of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets abroad is "currently irrelevant."

The country's Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen has said that the fighters will be used by the Finnish Armed Forces over the next few years, after which their working life of about three decades will be over.

He said this was not the right time for a discussion about the possible transfer of the aircraft to Ukraine, adding that Finland’s response had been conveyed to Kyiv last week.

Ukraine has submitted a request for trilateral negotiations between Kyiv, Washington, and Helsinki to discuss the transfer of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets from Finland, according to sources cited by Helsingin Sanomat on March 23.

The question of Finland providing Ukraine with decommissioned F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets arose following Prime Minister Sanna Marin's visit to Kyiv on March 10. During her visit, Marin said Finland would consider the idea.

Finland's arsenal of Hornets is set to be decommissioned between 2025 and 2031.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16, Typhoon, and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a successful counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

